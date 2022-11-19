Fight at Moneybagg Yo Show Breaks Out In Front Row – Watch

While Moneybagg Yo was performing at his show, a fight broke out in the front row and the Memphis rapper kept going with his performance.

On Friday (Nov. 18), Moneybagg Yo was among the performers headlining the Fall of Fire Fest event at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. While he was performing his rap ballad "Wockesha," a vicious fight erupted in the front row between several women. The "See Wat I'm Sayin'" rapper appeared unaware of the altercation in the crowd and kept on performing.

In a video posted on The Neighborhood Talk, Moneybagg Yo is performing while a brawl is happening out of view in the audience. Two women are captured delivering head blows to another woman while another man gestures for security to intervene.

In another fan-captured video taken from someone up onstage, you can see the women fighting as several people watch the scuffle and did not help. Even a person wearing an "Event Staff" jacket is standing there and is not trying to stop the fight. It is unclear what sparked the altercation.

Sadly, fights often happen at hip-hop shows. In October of 2021, a brawl broke out two minutes into a Boosie BadAzz show. The fight was so bad that Boosie stopped the show and jumped in the middle of the melee.

This past August, at a Chris Brown show, a woman was knocked out cold on the floor while two men were fighting near her. In the clip, several people ran to help the unconscious woman, while others tried to pull the two men apart. It was certainly a weird and chaotic scene.

XXL does not support or condone violence in any form.

Let's stop the violence and increase the peace.

Watch a Fight Break Out in the Front Row of a Moneybagg Yo Concert Below