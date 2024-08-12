50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony Weekend Changes the Game for Hip-Hop, Comedy and Shreveport

50 Cent may have found a new home following the success of his inaugural four-day-long Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival in Shreveport, La. this past weekend.

50 Cent Hosts Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival in Shreveport, La.

Months after 50 Cent announced the launch of G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, La., which will be the presumed home of his G-Unit Film & Television company, the rapper-turned-mogul threw a slew of star-studded events.

XXL was in attendance for the festivities, including a comedy show with an afterparty to follow, an XXL Freshman showcase, a celebrity basketball game, car show and much more. The events were welcomed by the people in the city, who came together to support G-Unity Foundation’s sole mission to promote Conscious Capitalism, an action that resulted in an economic boost, and brought millions of dollars to the city.

Not to mention, Shreveport, La., an area with a very high crime rate, had no reports of violence throughout the weekend, prompting 50 to share on Instagram that he wants to hold the festival again.

Rappers, Comedians, R&B Singers and More Come Together Humor & Harmony Weekend

This past Thursday (Aug. 7), Fif kicked off Humor & Harmony weekend with endless laughs provided by comedians Katt Williams, Andrew Schulz and Michael Blackson, among others. There was even a surprise appearance from Dave Chappelle, who did a set. The following day on Aug. 8 was the XXL Freshman showcase featuring Skilla Baby and ScarLip, and other rising artists. Following the Freshman concert was the celebrity basketball game, with team QC facing off against TDE. Cam'ron provided hilarious play-by-plays of the players.

On the court were a variety of celebs from different spaces, including rappers Master P, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and DaBaby, rapper-turned-podcaster Gille Da Kid, NFL legend Terrell Owens and numerous actors and actresses from 50's Powerverse and BMF, to name a few.

Last Saturday (Aug. 10), Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival held a car show hosted by 50 and Power 105's DJ Envy. After the family-friendly daytime event, some of the biggest names in hip-hop, such as Moneybagg Yo, 2 Chainz, French Montana, A Boogie and 50 himself, hit the stage for the 50 Cent and Friends concert. R&B artists Monica, Muni Long and Jeremih were among several singers to perform as well. Things closed out on Sunday (Aug. 11) with an all-white party.

There was also 50 Fit Park, a giant playground that was accessible throughout the entire weekend.

"While this weekend may have served as proof of concept for some, for me, it just confirmed everything I already knew," 50 Cent said of his Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival. "The City of Shreveport has officially earned its spot on the national scene as a place that is open for business, investment and tourism. All Roads Lead to Shreveport. Thank you to all of the people who came out to support us for a great cause."

50 Cent's extravaganza was nothing short of a success.

See photos and videos from 50's Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival below.

Watch Videos From 50 Cent's Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival