﻿Jim Jones Says the Violence in Hip-Hop Needs to Stop

Doin' Lines

Jim Jones fills in the blanks.

Interview: Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

1. The key to longevity in the rap game is paying your taxes.

2. Money is cool, but respect is better.

3. “Ether” by Nas is the best diss track I’ve ever heard.

4. You have to keep it real because shit happens.

5. Fitness is the best way to stay young.

6. You can only find a chopped cheese in Harlem.

7. My goal before the end of the year is to become a billionaire.

8. The Diplomats legacy should be remembered as the flyest muthafuckas to hit the face of the hip-hop culture.

9. People don’t know this, but I cry.

10. If I could be something other than a rapper, I would be a high school teacher.

11. My favorite part about fame is the money. I don’t like fame.

12. My most profitable investment so far has been myself.

13. Tupac Shakur is my idol in the rap game.

14. My outfit is not complete without my jewelry.

15. Cartoons used to matter to me when I was younger, but it doesn’t as much anymore.

16. My chemistry with Chink Santana always takes me by surprise.

17. One change hip-hop needs to make is stopping all the violence.

18. Responsibility makes you a certified gangsta.

19. If I could purchase Aruba, I would rename it Aruba.

20. My son brings me peace, no matter what is happening in life.

