Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Photo With Saweetie Following Quavo Breakup

Lil Baby is finally addressing whether he was the man pictured in a photo with Saweetie following her breakup with Quavo.

On Tuesday (Oct. 25), TheShadeRoom shared an exclusive snippet from Lil Baby's upcoming interview on the Big Facts podcast with Big Bank and DJ Scream. During the clip, the "In a Minute" rhymer addressed persistent rumors that he was the person whose lap Saweetie was sitting on in the photo she posted after she and Quavo parted ways.

"Nah," Lil Baby responded when asked directly if he was the mystery man in the pic. "It may seem like that. For, real. No."

Big Bank then pointed out the similarities between the pants Baby had on in a photo the same day the Saweetie picture was taken.

"We got on the same pants right now," Lil Baby countered, pointing out that he and Bank were wearing the same gray sweatpants.

Several months after Quavo and Saweetie broke up last March, rumors began to circulate that Saweetie was seeing Quavo's labelmate Lil Baby after reports came out that Baby had taken Saweetie on a $100,000 shopping spree. Lil Baby responded to the rumors by saying he was single. However, days later, Saweetie posted a photo sitting on a man's lap. The man's face was not in the picture but internet sleuths pointed out Lil Baby posted a photo wearing what appeared to be the same outfit as the mystery man.

Lil Baby appeared to address the situation on his new album, It's Only Me. On the track, "Not Finished," he raps, "She post a picture without my permission/Got me in some shit, man, these women is wild. She fuckin' niggas, but think I don't know/That shit really a joke man, lil' mama's a clown."

People have speculated Quavo has also addressed the situation on the new song, "Messy," off his Only Built for Infinity Links album with Takeoff.

See Lil Baby Addressing Rumors That He Was the Man Pictured With Saweetie Below