People Think Lil Baby Throws Shade at Quavo and Saweetie on New Songs ‘Stand on It,’ ‘Not Finished’

Lil Baby has the internet buzzing over speculation that he is throwing shade at Quavo and Saweetie on two songs off his new It's Only Me album.

Lil Baby released his highly anticipated new album on Friday (Oct. 14). Internet sleuths have pointed at two songs that seem to find the "In a Minute" rapper referencing rumors about Quavo and Saweetie. On the track, "Stand on It," Lil Baby raps the lines, "I don't want your bitch, we can't swap out (Swap out)/They ain't on shit, tell 'em to pop out (Pop out)."

For context, after Quavo and Saweetie broke up last year, there were rumors the "Icy" rapper turned her interests to Lil Baby after the My Turn rapper reportedly took her on a $100,000 shopping spree. Quavo appeared to respond to the speculation with the Instagram Story post, "Ain't trippin we can swap it out!"

Many people have pointed to Baby's line on the song as a shot at the Migos member.

"'I dont want yo bch, we cant swap out' Lil Baby cleaaaaarly responded to that 'we can swap it out' comment Quavo made bout Saweetie ah sht," one Twitter user theorized.

"Lil Baby dissed Quavo on Stand On It lol 'I don’t want your bitch we can’t swap out'," another person tweeted. "Lmaoooooo remember he took Saweetie shopping Quavo said it’s cool we can swap out."

On the second song in question, "Not Finished," people are convinced Lil Baby is addressing the aforementioned drama that surrounded if he was seeing Saweetie after Quavo. Specifically, a picture Saweetie posted that implicated they were together.

"She post a picture without my permission/Got me in some shit, man, these women is wild," Lil Baby raps on the song. "She fuckin' niggas, but think I don't know/That shit really a joke man, lil' mama's a clown."

"Lil Baby definitely talking about Saweetie posting him on 'Not Finished' lmaoooooo," one Twitter user posted after hearing the track.

"Lil Baby had to be talking about Saweetie on 'Not Finished,'" someone else opined.

Quavo initially appeared to put the tea on the pot last week on the track "Messy" from his new album with Takeoff, Only Built for Infinity Links, where he appeared to reference Saweetie sleeping with his friend.

"I said, ‘Caresha please’ 'cause she too messy (Woo, please)," Quavo raps on the DJ Durel-produced track, a possible reference to Saweetie's recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast. "Bitch fucked my dawg behind my back, but I ain't stressin' (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it)/Now shit got messy (Uh)."

