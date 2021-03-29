XXL Freshman season has officially arrived. Before the big reveal of the cover featuring this year's artists, it's time for you to choose the coveted 10th spot. Beginning today (March 29), the polls are now open for one week for fans to vote for the 10th spot for the 2021 XXL Freshman Class.

The process is simple. Visit the 10th spot voting page here and select the artist you think deserves to be a Freshman. You can vote once every hour, whether you're on a smartphone, laptop or desktop, so be sure to bookmark the voting page. Past winners of the special vote include Dizzy Wright, Jarren Benton, Iggy Azalea, Kidd Kidd, Lil Yachty, the late XXXTentacion, Blueface and 24kGoldn.

The 2021 XXL Freshman 10th spot polls will remain open for the next seven days, ending on April 4 at midnight. Remember to use the official hashtags when promoting your favorite artist for the 10th spot on social media: #XXLFreshman #VoteFor10thSpot. While you're at it, make sure to follow XXL on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to be one of the first to find out when the entire 2021 XXL Freshman Class is announced.

