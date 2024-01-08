B.G. Claims He Spoke to Lil Wayne Since Dissing Weezy on New Song

B.G. says he has spoken to Lil Wayne since dissing Weezy on the new song "Gangstafied" with Finesse2tymes.

B.G. Claims He Spoke to Wayne

On Sunday (Jan. 7), B.G. shared a video on social media addressing his recent drama with his former label mate Lil Wayne.

"I'll tell a n***a I love him and call him a b***h all in the same sentence," B.G. says in the video clip below. "So, if you ain't like...you know...this family business. Shout out to my little brother Weezy, too."

He continued: "I talked to my little brother last night. Shout out to shorty. Still my little bro. I love my little bro. S**t be complicated sometimes. But, you know, Gizzle gon' do what Gizzle does."

B.G. Disses Wayne on New Song

B.G.'s recent explanation comes after he called out Lil Wayne on the Finesse2tymes track "Gangstafied," which was released on Jan. 5.

"My n***a Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing," B.G. raps on the Kane and Abel-sampled track. "My n***a Weezy steady touring, but he's b***h and it's showing/I'm still a living legend, don't act like you didn't know it."

B.G. has since released a song called "Gold Teeth Gizzle" where he raps he loves Lil Wayne. Wayne has yet to respond publicly to the diss.

See B.G. reveal he spoke to Lil Wayne after dissing Tune on a new song below.

Watch B.G. Explain His Feelings About Lil Wayne