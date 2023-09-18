B.G. Records in the Studio for the First Time in 13 Years – Watch

B.G. is back in the studio recording for the first time in over a decade.

B.G. Records New Project

On Sunday (Sept. 17), B.G. shared video of himself recording in the studio. In the clip, which can be seen below, the Cash Money rhymer is rapping lyrics off a notepad into the mic. Later in the clip, he excitedly listens back to his recordings. The video is scored with the 2009 B.G. track "Back to the Money" featuring Magnolia Chop.

"Waaahhh!!" B.G. captioned the post. "They finally gave me a recreational pass and I took that time to do what I do best..I f**ked that studio up today for the 1st time in almost 13 years..anybody who think I lost it is about to have a whole pie in they face..real ni***s back in style.. Heart of the Streets 3 #ComingSoon."

B.G. Home Following Over a Decade in Prison

B.G. was released from federal prison on Sept. 5 after serving 11 years in prison for gun possession and witness tampering. Birdman recently confirmed the original Hot Boys member is still signed to Cash Money Records.

"For the record, I just want n***as to know that my n***a [B.G.] official Cash Money — ain't no cap in that," Stunna said during a recent episode of The 85 South Podcast.

See video of B.G. in the studio for the first time in 13 years below.

Watch B.G. Working on His New Project