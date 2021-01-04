Bobby Shmurda Could Be Released From Prison in February

Bobby Shmurda might be returning to the rap scene sooner than fans thought.

On Monday afternoon (Jan. 4), a rep for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed to XXL that the currently incarcerated rapper could be home as soon as next month. Bobby Shmurda, who was denied parole in September of 2020, which would have allowed him to be released early, has been given a new conditional release date of Feb. 23.

"Mr. Pollard, based on behaviors requiring disciplinary action, lost his good time, and was therefore ineligible for conditional release," the NYSDOCCS rep said in a statement. "Upon a review by the time allowance committee, Mr. Pollard’s good time was recently restored, making him eligible for conditional release on February 23, 2021. Upon his release, Mr. Pollard will serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until his maximum expiration date of December 11, 2021."

Additionally, based on Section 70.40 of the New York State Penal Law, those who are incarcerated are able to earn "time allowances" or "good time" off their maximum sentence for good institutional behavior.

Fans of the "Hot Nigga" rapper were hopeful that he'd officially become a free man in fall of 2020. However, a rep for NYSDOCCS told XXL at the time that following his Sept. 15, 2020 interview before the Board of Parole, Bobby Shmurda was denied an early release and was given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on Dec. 11, 2021.

Bobby being denied parole was likely in connection to a few behavioral issues he experienced while in prison. As a result, Shmurda has 11 violations, including drug possession, fighting and possessing a shank.

Last month, Bobby's close friend and collaborator, Rowdy Rebel, was released from prison after spending nearly six years behind bars.

Bobby Shmurda was arrested in 2014, and charged with conspiracy, reckless endangerment and weapons, conspiracy in the second degree, three counts of conspiracy in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Several members of the GS9 crew including Rowdy Rebel were arrested and charged as well.

Bobby is currently behind bars at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York.