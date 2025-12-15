Bobby Shmurda Gets Into a Wild Club Fight and Throws the Mic While Trying to Defend Himself

Bobby Shmurda gets into a wild fight at a Minnesota club and throws a mic while trying to defend himself over the weekend.

This past Saturday (Dec. 13), the Brooklyn rapper performed at MN Gold Room in Minneapolis, but things took an unexpected turn when someone reportedly threw a bottle at Bobby and yelled "F**k Bobby Shmurda!" The moment of the bottle being tossed at him wasn't caught on video, however, the big brawl that followed was.

Bobby can be seen fighting with multiple men in front of the bar. The situation heated up when many people were seen joining in rather than attempting to break up the violence. At one point, Bobby jumped into the DJ booth to throw a mic at the attackers. Eventually, police showed up and escorted the rhymer outside to his vehicle. Even then, Bobby wasn't going without a fight. He appeared eager to finish what the other men started by allegedly throwing a bottle at him.

The pendant on Bobby's chain apparently went missing during the fight, but it was soon recovered. He posted a video of himself on Instagram to show that he still had the pendant in his possession.

"Jeweler Come fix my sh*tt litt mob we always mobbing," he posted along with hashtags for Gang Violence, Two Armed and Local Famous.

He even put up another video of himself dancing around to 310babii's 2023 song "Soak City (Do It)" shortly after the club fight to show that he wasn't injured in the scuffle.

See Bobby Shmurda Get Into a Brawl in the Club