YoungBoy Never Broke Again Calls Out His Label, Believes He’s Being Blackballed

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has called out his record label after his latest mixtape, Colors, was reportedly removed from an Apple Music chart.

On Monday (Jan. 31), YB posted a message on his YouTube page through the community tab, in which he blasted Atlantic Records for allegedly removing his mixtape from the Apple Music chart. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper also claimed that he’s being blackballed by the label. The project is still available on the streaming service.

“Why black ball me I’m the good guy,” he wrote in his since-deleted missive, which was reposted on his subReddit page. “I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts[.] I don’t give a fuck you still can’t stop me.”

YoungBoy also warned other artists not to sign with Atlantic. “Don’t sign to atlantic if you artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way,” he wrote.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Colors mixtape dropped on Jan. 21 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project boasts subliminal diss tracks aiming at the late Chicago rapper King Von and a lyrical dart aimed at NLE Choppa.

Although YB is concerned about his placement on the Apple Music chart, some of his home life appears to be in dire straits.

Three men affiliated with the embattled rapper were arrested last Tuesday (Jan. 25) after SWAT raided a Houston home belonging to NBA. A rep for the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to XXL the names of the three individuals in the arrest and their accompanying charges: Carleon Gallien (Aggravated Robbery deadly weapon Two (2) charges), Roymello Williams (Aggravated Assault-SBI, Aggravated Robbery) and Daryl Brown (Aggravated Assault-SBI).

The home was targeted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, and the raid resulted in arrests and the seizure of multiple weapons.

YoungBoy is currently on house arrest in Utah stemming from his federal firearms case, so he wasn’t there during the surprise takedown. It is also believed that NBA YoungBoy's mom wasn't present during the raid and arrest.

XXL has reached out NBA YoungBoy's attorney and a rep for the rapper for comment.