UPDATE (Jan. 28):

On Thursday (Jan. 27), a rep for the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed the names of the three individuals arrested during the raid and the specific charges that they're facing: Carleon Gallien (Agg. Robbery deadly weapon Two (2) charges), Roymello Williams (Agg. Assault-SBI, Agg. Robbery) and Daryl Brown (Agg. Assault-SBI).

It is also believed that NBA YoungBoy's mom was not present at the home during the time of the SWAT raid and arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Three men associated with YoungBoy Never Broke Again were arrested following a SWAT raid at a Houston home belonging to the rapper.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (Jan. 26), the Texas residence was targeted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in a raid that resulted in arrests and the seizing of multiple weapons.

A rep for the HCSO told the outlet that SWAT officers served a warrant at YoungBoy's property on Tuesday morning (Jan. 25). The home was purchased by the Baton Rouge, La. native and is reportedly occupied by his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden.

YoungBoy is currently on home confinement in Utah in connection to his federal firearms case, so he was not present for the sting. However, it's unclear if his mom was home when police arrived. The report also notes that she was not arrested.

Nonetheless, the three YoungBoy associates were taken into custody on charges such as aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that took place in November of last year, in which a man was shot several times in his body and head. The man survived his injuries and is now out of the hospital.

During the home raid, the SWAT team reportedly seized AR-15 rifles, pistols and long firearms.

NBA YoungBoy was released from custody in October of last year for gun-related charges in connection to a warrant that was issued out of his hometown for his arrest for firearm charges. The warrant likely stemmed from a music video shoot the rhymer held in September of 2020, when police were called regarding weapons being brandished on the set of the video.

Top was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. He was allegedly in possession of two weapons at the time of the arrest, which were a .45-caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's lawyer, however, claimed the rapper's firearms were not "on his person."

The SWAT raid at YB's home comes days after the release of his latest mixtape, Colors, which features tracks containing a diss towards the late King Von and an apparent jab at NLE Choppa.

XXL has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, NBA YoungBoy's attorney and a rep for the rapper for comment.