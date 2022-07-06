Rich The Kid Clarifies His Relationship With YoungBoy Never Broke Again After Rich Was Seen With Lil Durk

Rich The Kid is clearing the air after fans started tripping over a photo of him hanging out with YoungBoy Never Broke Again nemesis Lil Durk.

On Wednesday (July 6), Rich hopped on his Instagram Story to comment on the uproar made over him chilling with Lil Durk, who has beef with Rich's friend NBA YoungBoy.

"First off I love all the fans but y'all gotta chill tf out!!!" the "Plug Walk" rapper posted. "[YoungBoy Never Broke Again] my brother in real life not this weird ass internet world y'all live in! And if you see me somewhere I was paid."

In the comment section of an Instagram blog, Rich The Kid followed up on his original statement.

"I got paid for the Rich The Kid performance [and] if my bro aint tripping on it why [the fuck] u folk eating my dick," he typed. "Y'all can't wait to see a nigga crash out."

Rich The Kid comments on relationship with NBA YoungBoy richthekid/Instagram loading...

Rich The Kid comments on video of him hanging out with Li Durk richthekid/Instagram loading...

The photo in question was posted on Tuesday (July 5). It shows Rich The Kid and Lil Durk eating at Blumar restaurant in The Hamptons, N.Y. Dozens of rappers were in The Hamptons over the weekend for entrepreneur Michael Rubin's all-white Fourth of July party, which was attended by the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby and others.

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's beef dates back a few years and was heightened by the killing of King Von, Lil Durk's cousin who was shot and killed allegedly by a member of Quando Rondo's crew. Rondo is signed to YoungBoy.

Earlier this year, YoungBoy dissed Durk on a track titled "I Hate YoungBoy," which also includes shots aimed at Gucci Mane and Boosie BadAzz. In March, Durk appeared to taunt YoungBoy by renting a billboard in YB's hometown of Baton Rouge, La. and putting "Durk Better" on it to spite YoungBoy fans who often use the phrase "YB Better."