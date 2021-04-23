Rich The Kid recently learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished after reportedly being ticketed by police for making it rain on fans in the middle of the street.

The strange incident occurred on Thursday (April 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif. outside the Burberry store on Rodeo Dr. In video captured by TMZ, Rich rolls up in the back seat of a Mercedes Maybach and begins throwing cash into the air. People in the area scramble to grab the money as more and more men and women see what's going on and run over to fill their pockets with money as well. Coincidentally, it happens to be the birthday of one of the women who is scooping up cash. RTK wishes her a "Happy Birthday" while continuing to let the dollars fly.

Toward the end of the clip, two motorcycle cops pull up behind the rapper's vehicle. After taking a selfie with a fan, Rich pulls off and the police officers follow with their lights flashing. According to the celebrity news site, Rich was ticketed for littering. A littering charge in L.A. comes with a $200 fine.

XXL has reached out to Rich The Kid's team for comment.

Though this incident is on the smaller side, this is Rich's second run-in with the law in the last month. That arrest came with a much bigger charge. In March, he was reportedly arrested after getting caught with a gun in his carry-on bag at Los Angeles International Airport.

On Friday (April 23), the Rich Forever head honcho released his new song and video for the track "Richard Mille Patek." The release serves as his first offering since he inked his new partnership with Rostrum Records and BMG in mid-April.

