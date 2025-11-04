Famous Dex Threatens to Beat Up Rich The Kid

Famous Dex wants to put hands on his former frequent collaborator and label boss, Rich The Kid.

On Oct. 31, Dex went on Instagram Live and called out Rich. During the nearly three-minute rant, the Dex claims Rich has been conducting bad business.

"I never thought I would make a video like this," Dex says. "He changed my life. I salute him, I love him for that. But, bro, all this sh*t you done done since 2016. On my mom grave, Rich, when I see you, I'm beating your a*s."

"All you been doing is scam, bro," Dex continued. "Where my money from Rich Forever 5? Where? Where is my money at? You think I didn't save the texts and send some to my lawyer. That's so unfair. Me and you and Jay Critch. We was the sh*t."

Famous Dex officially signed with Rich The Kid's Rich Forever Music in March of 2016. The following September, Dex announced he'd left the label. However, Rich The Kid came out and said that wasn't the case. The pair apparently patched things up and continued to work together. In January of 2023, Dex dropped the song "Where's Dexter?" featuring Rich The Kid and Jay Critch. That October, the trio released the fifth installment in the Rich Forever mixtape series.

Now, it appears the tension is at an all-time high.

