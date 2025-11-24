Rich The Kid Allegedly Cheating on His Fiancée Tori Brixx With Summer Walker, Summer Fires Back in Viral Videos

Rich The Kid is allegedly cheating on his fiancée with Summer Walker and the drama is playing out on social media.

Over the weekend, a Summer Walker audio message that was reportedly sent to Rich The Kid leaked online. In the message, the singer gives Rich props for staying with his fiancée, Tori Brixx, but says she still would like to see Rich.

"I'm not gonna bother y'all," she said. "You can buy me a fu**ing so she don't know the number and save it under Pizza Hut for all I care."

Rich The Kid later went live on Instagram and claimed Summer was still calling him.

"Everybody heard the voicemail. And you still calling me right now," he said.

After the clip went viral, Summer went live on IG to address the message and Tori.

"He f**k with everybody. So, what's the problem?" Summer said. You're never gonna leave. It comes to a point where it has to be a certain level of disrespect that you have to come to. 'Alright, this is it.' This ni**a can do anything to you. So if you're not gonna leave. And he's gonna keep cracking that wallet wide open, can't we all just get along."

"I just want to be the side and I just want you to chill," she added.

Tori Brixx then broke her silence on the matter and claimed Summer has been harassing her for the past two years.

"Why is she coming at me tho lmaooo," Tori wrote. "Now when I dig in yo sh*t don't play victim."

On Saturday (Nov. 21), Summer shared a post on Instagram accusing Tori of having multiple Pizza Hut pizzas sent to her home.

"You was posting stuff from 2023 and decide to start randomly harassing me publicly 3 year later when my album drop...very weird," Summer posted. "This will be the last time I ever address you cause it's a new day & I don't want that man he don't run his ship tight enough for me."

Tori later denied sending the pizzas in a post on Instagram.

Check Out the Leaked Message and the Drama That Followed