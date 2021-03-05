Only The Family, OMB Peezy, Molly Brazy and More: New Projects This Week

The country has been in uncharted territory for nearly a year due to the pandemic. And while that may seem overwhelming, the hip-hop community has made sure to release new music that allows rap fans to wade through these ongoing, uncertain times. This week is no different.

Only The Family, Lil Durk's label and rap collective, drop their compilation album, Loyal Bros. The Chicago-bred rappers offer 22 new songs containing a mixture of heavy-hitting rhymes and some well-tuned vibes. In addition to bars from Durk, King Von, Booka600, Timo, DoodieLo and more, there are also guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Tee Grizzley, EST Gee and a host of others. The LP pays tribute to the late King Von, who was shot and killed in Atlanta last November and OTF Nunu (a.k.a. Nuski), who died in 2014. OTF dropped the Family Over Everything project back in 2019.

Mobile, Ala.-born and Sacramento, Calif.-raised rhymer OMB Peezy drops his latest album, Too Deep for Tears. Last month, Peezy officially announced the arrival of the effort. "FINALLY TELLIN MY STORY TOO DEEP FOR TEARS everywhere MARCH 5th," he tweeted on Feb. 22. Along with sharing the news of the new album, the rapper dropped a two-minute long trailer detailing to story of his life from childhood to present day. Prior to this, he released the melodic and vulnerable track "Love Is Blind," which has a visual that was delivered on Feb. 28. OMB Peezy, who was arrested earlier this week for his connection to a shooting at a Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg music video filming last month, hasn't dropped an LP since Preach to the Streets in 2019. However, last year he offered his mixtape, In the Meantime.

Detroit's own Molly Brazy has dropped new music as well. Coming off the release of her 2019 offering, Built to Last, the Midwestern rhymer's mixtape, Pink Molly, arrived on Tuesday (March 2). The 10-track tape contains appearances from Sacramento's own Mozzy and more. Molly delivers some boastful, fierce rhymes on solid production and D-Town-inspired beats. There's some Auto-Tune-infused rap tracks as well. The 22-year-old artist has been teasing her latest release via social media leading up to its arrival.

Whether you're looking for music to blast in the house or the car, take a look below to see the new projects you can vibe out to from YG and his 4hunnid label signees, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats and more.