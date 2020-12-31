These Are the Hip-Hop Songs We Wish We Experienced in the Club But Couldn’t Due to the Pandemic
Written in bold on the long list of everything the coronavirus pandemic has robbed us of in 2020 is the experience of enjoying certain hip-hop songs in the club. If you went to any function this year, it was probably in the first couple of months of 2020. Or, maybe you broke the quarantine to get lit with a worry of risking your health in the back of your head or at the forefront of your next morning thoughts. Either way, we unfortunately missed out on the untampered, real-life experiences of hearing some of the best hip-hop songs of 2020 in the club due to the pandemic.
Without question, the unbounded energy of Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion would’ve translated seamlessly in person if clubs were open and safe. Similar infectious vibes are heard on Pop Smoke’s “Got It On Me.” Sampling lyrics from 50 Cent’s classic track “Many Men,” the choir-heavy anthem would’ve had the attendees of any party singing in unison as bottles were raised in the air.
Another huge part of enjoying a lituation is drunkenly chanting the lyrics of quotable rap songs in the face of your friends, pre-coronavirus of course. Lil Durk’s verse on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” is filled with caption-worthy lyrics that are perfect or that of Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s summer anthem “We Paid.”
This year, an uptick of dance crazes made their way onto the internet. Truthfully speaking, not seeing someone hit the moves to Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” or Megan Thee Stallion's “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby off a phone screen and live in front of your face doesn’t even do those gems justice.
Though no artist could have anticipated the accurate depth of these trying times, they still dropped a lot of music that is still club-worthy, though the circumstances aren’t. So today, XXL highlights 20 songs that the pandemic prevented us from truly appreciating. Check out the hip-hop songs we wish we experienced in the club but couldn’t due to the pandemic below.
"Popstar"DJ Khaled Featuring Drake
Chantable Lyrics: Drake: "Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop/From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah/Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah/I'm a popstar, not a doctor"
Let’s be real: there’s no artist on the planet more capable of coming up with memorable one-two punch lyrics than Drake. Adding his sauce to DJ Khaled’s “Popstar,” Drizzy’s chorus on this record could've provided the ideal moment to pop the cap off the bottles at the table. R.I.P. to that vision.
"Cry Baby"Megan Thee Stallion Featuring DaBaby
Chantable Lyrics: Megan Thee Stallion: "Moaning like a bitch when he hit this pussy/Damn, he probably wanna wear my hoodie"
The life of Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby’s “Cry Baby” has been extended due to the viral challenge that accompanied it. Hearing this song in person at a function would’ve inspired hundreds of ladies to hit the floor and show off the strength of their legs as they get in position to do the dance that has been taking over social media.
"We Paid"Lil Baby and 42 Dugg
Chantable Lyrics: 42 Dugg: "’Fore I go broke like Joc/Fuck with that dog like Vick/Not that rock, that pitt/Palm Angels down to my sock/Can't hold my Glock, reason I don't really like that shit"
Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's “We Paid” is a street-nominated anthem for flaunting blue faces this year. Part of the entire club experience is flexing and each attempt to do it would need a wavy track like this to soundtrack the moment.
"WAP"Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Chantable Lyrics: Cardi B: "I said certified freak, seven days a week/Wet-ass pussy, make that pullout game weak"
Through the raunchiness and confidence exhibited in the lyrics, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion created the most powerful anthem for women in 2020 with “WAP.” Best believe ladies would’ve raised their cups and used all of their lung power to belt out loud the lyrics of this platinum-selling hit.
"Laugh Now Cry Later"Drake Featuring Lil Durk
Chantable Lyrics: Lil Durk: "I'm in the trenches, relax/Can you not play that lil' boy in the club?/’Cause we do not listen to rats"
“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake and Lil Durk’s first collaboration together, was long overdue but well worth the wait. Durkio stole the show with a heavily Auto-Tuned verse that’s filled with caption-worthy lyrics that would hit even harder once alcohol is ingested.
"Said Sum (Remix)"Moneybagg Yo Featuring City Girls and DaBaby
Chantable Lyrics: Moneybagg Yo: "Huh?/Ah, I thought a broke nigga said somethin'/Talkin' shit, but they still ain't sayin' nothin'/We gon' trap this bitch out ’til the feds come"
Every club or party scene needs a few songs that are dedicated to blocking out the haters like Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum.” With a remix that enlists cocky verses from the City Girls and DaBaby, this song could’ve been a prime option for all celebratory antics.
"Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)"Sada Baby Featuring Nicki Minaj
Chantable Lyrics: Sada Baby: "They wanna see me do my dance/In these thousand-dollar pants/Don't disrespect me and my mans/Bang, whole lotta choppas on your ass"
Over these last few months, you’ve probably witnessed countless dance videos on social media to Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas.” Additionally, elevated by a remix that houses a verse from a then-pregnant Nicki Minaj, the CoalCash Blac-produced beat on this track would’ve had people jigging the same in person as they did on TikTok all quarantine.
"Go Crazy"Chris Brown and Young Thug
Chantable Lyrics: Chris Brown: "Everything you do is amazing/Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy/I got what you need/Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby"
“Go Crazy” is undoubtedly the best song off Chris Brown and Young Thug’s collaborative mixtape Slime & B. The cheerful lyrics, bounce-influenced beat and and infectious vibe of the record would've made it impossible to stay still to, especially in an environment where movement is rightfully encouraged.
"Pardon Me"Lil Yachty Featuring Future and Mike WiLL Made-It
Chantable Lyrics: Future: "I'm on that (whistle) she like (whistle)/Hit from the back and go deep and go (whistle)/I'm on that (whistle) she on that (whistle)/We on that (whistle) they on that (whistle)"
Seeing how the beat of Lil Yachty’s “Pardon Me” is laced with the flavor of Mike WiLL Made-It’s thunderous production, you already know that the song is speaker-certified. Future’s high-pitched voice is perfect to drunkenly belt in the faces of your friends, too (with a mask on, of course).
"Cardigan"Don Toliver
Chantable Lyrics: "I'm finna stand tall in it, I'm all in it/You be on my back like a cardigan"
Don Toliver has perfected the art of making music that reflects the intoxicated depths of your inner consciousness, like on his song “Cardigan.” It's the type of track that would’ve surely made you come to terms with that fact that you were indeed as lit as you deserved to be and had some thoughts to conquer.
"Blueberry Faygo"Lil Mosey
Chantable Lyrics: "One bad bitch and she do what I say so/Two big 40s and a big ass Draco/Three more millions when you ask how my day go/Poured up a four, now that's blueberry Faygo"
A function isn’t complete without a proper feel-good anthem that sprays happiness into the air. Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” is the perfect option for that, no matter if the turn-up environment is in a club, cookout or crib.
"Runnin"21 Savage and Metro Boomin
Chantable Lyrics: 21 Savage: "That Clasé for your wife (21)/That hookah for your wife (Pussy)/I'm Slaughter Gang, pussy, you know I brought my knife (21)"
21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Runnin,” from their No. 1-selling album, Savage Mode 2, is the type of abrasive record that’s perfect for the moment you step into the club. Like the infamous Belly scene, but coated with red fluorescent light in this case, no song was more fitting to mark a poised arrival than this one right here.
"Whoopty"CJ
Chantable Lyrics: "Whoopty/Bitch, I'm outside, it's a movie/Blue cheese/I swear I'm addicted to blue cheese"
Staten Island rapper CJ has the biggest drill song to come out of New York City since Pop Smoke’s “Dior” and Fivio Foreign’s “Big Drip.” Remember how instantly gratifying those songs were in the club? So, know that this one would’ve provoked the same energy.
"Back in Blood"Pooh Shiesty Featuring Lil Durk
Chantable Lyrics: Lil Durk: "His ass playin', bitch, I'm really icy/Pooh Shiesty, that's my dawg, but Pooh, you know I'm really shiesty"
Sometimes sipping alcohol makes you come to terms with how much resentment you have for your enemies. Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk’s “Back In Blood” is one of those aggressive records that easily would’ve had you ready for war in the club.
"Nothing Like Your Exes"Ty Dolla $ign
Chantable Lyrics: "Don't you hear my talkin', baby?/Love me now or I go crazy"
Since the start of his career, Ty Dolla Sign has been a beast when it comes to crafting party bangers. The latest to join his lituation archive is “Nothing Like Your Exes,” which samples chantable words from Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing” and features a Nano, TY$, Mike Crook and GYLTTRYP-produced beat that would've inspired a good two step.
"FTP"YG
Chantable Lyrics: "Fuck the police, fuck the police/Fuck the police, fuck the police/Fuck the police, fuck the police/Fuck the police, fuck the police"
The country was on tilt this summer due to systematic racism and police brutality. Though nothing can repair the lives we lost as a result, screaming YG's “FTP” would’ve felt good to get off of our chests at the least.
"Took Her to the O"King Von
Chantable Lyrics: "Just got some top from this stripper bitch, she from Kankakee/Just bought a Glock with a ruler clip, boy, don't play with me/This bitch a ho, met her at the store, you know how it go/She wanna smoke, so I bought some dope and took her to the O"
King Von’s “Took Her to the O” is club-worthy on all levels. The quotable storytelling lyrics are the icing on the cake of ChopsquadDJ’s drill-ready beat.
"Million Dollar Play"Future and Lil Uzi Vert
Chantable Lyrics: Lil Uzi Vert: "Yeah, shoot it up, shoot it up, shoot it up/Shoot it up, shoot it up, shoot it up/Shoot it up, shoot it up, shoot it up/Shoot it up, shoot it up, shoot it up"
Whether you take pride in toting FN’s or not, the chorus of Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Million Dollar Play” would’ve had the whole club chanting in unison. On top of the lyrics laid over a beat crafted by Zaytoven and Buddah Bless, the floor might’ve caved in from people jumping so hard too.
"Trapper (Remix)"Foogiano Featuring Lil Baby
Chantable Lyrics: Foogiano: "I'm a trapper/ Let a nigga try me like I'm just another rapper/I'ma pap 'em, never lackin'"
Imagine hearing the Twinx and Ace Bankz-produced beat of Foogiano’s “Trapper (Remix)” with Lil Baby without adding the ad-libs of “aye” and “what!?” after each bar. Any song that makes you feel inclined to punch in your own vocals would go crazy in any party setting, like this track would have.
"Got It On Me"Pop Smoke
Chantable Lyrics: "Many, many, many, many men/Wish death 'pon me/Yeah, I don't cry no mo'/I don't look to the sky no mo'/'Cause I got it on me"
Hearing Pop Smoke’s repeat the lyrics of 50 Cent’s “Many Men” in “Got It On Me” would make the energy of a gathering multiply times 10. Just like Fif's old hit, the crowd would've sung together like a gospel hymn.