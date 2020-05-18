A History of the Best Hip-Hop Dance Songs Since the 2000s

There's a dance revolution that's been going strong since the 2000s and hip-hop continues to add its own sauce to the mix with chart-topping songs and viral-worthy moves. Last month, Drake launched his own social media dance craze on TikTok when he introduced a new dance step on his No. 1 hit single, "Toosie Slide." The hashtag #ToosieSlide hit a billion views in just two days on TikTok, making it the fastest music trend on the social video sharing platform.

This isn't the first time Drake had celebrities and fans alike dancing to one of his songs. Three years ago, his #InMyFeelings challenge took off thanks to comedian and internet personality Shiggy. Over 787,000 people have posted their versions on Instagram. But Drake is not the first rapper to spark a viral dance craze. In fact, rappers have been creating dances that have become a nationwide trend since the 1980s. However, it was the 2000s when the hip-hop dance tracks went into overdrive.

In the 2000s, when the internet was in its infinite stages, rappers often used dance crazes to promote their singles. In 2007, Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy had fans leaping into the Superman pose with his rap-dance song "Crank That." Meanwhile, Lil Jon pushed snap music and its dance to the mainstream with his track, "Snap Yo Fingers." On the West Coast, Cali Swag District was teaching folks how to do the Dougie with the aptly titled "Teach Me How to Dougie."

In New York, G.Dep introduced fans to the Harlem Shake, which later morphed into the "Chicken Noodle Soup" dance by DJ Webstar. Fat Joe and Remy Ma also had thugs swaying back and forth with his classic club banger "Lean Back."

Currently, the TikTok generation has sparked dance crazes through rappers' songs. Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" launched a dance challenge courtesy of 19-year-old choreographer and TikTok personality Keara Wilson. And K Camp's "Lottery (Renegade)" received a huge boost in streams after TikTok dancer Jalaiah Harmon went viral with her version of the Renegade dance.

Since dance challenges are the new trend on TikTok and rappers are still capitalizing off dances in their music, XXL highlights best hip-hop dances songs since the 2000s. Check it out.