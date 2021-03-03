OMB Peezy Arrested for Alleged Connection to Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg Music Video Shooting

Ahead of his Too Deep for Tears album dropping this Friday, OMB Peezy has been arrested for his alleged connection to a shooting that took place during Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's music video shoot last month.

According to Fulton County inmate records obtained by XXL on Wednesday (March 3), Peezy, born LeParis Dade, was arrested and booked on Monday (March 1) for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony (person of another) for an incident that took place on Feb. 21. The records also note that Peezy received a bond in the amount of $50,000 for the assault charge and $10,000 for the possession of a firearm charge.

A rep for the Atlanta Police Department also confirmed the Mobile, Ala. rapper's arrest to XXL.

Atlanta Police Department

"On March 1st, 2020, Detectives with the Atlanta Police Fugitive Unit along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshalls, located and arrested Dade Kenta Leparis. (DOB 2/97) He was charged with: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime for the shooting that occurred on 2/21/21 at 598 Wells St. Dade Kenta Leparis was transported to the Fulton County Jail without further incident," the arrest charges provided by the Atlanta Police Department read.

Additionally, according to a rep from the Fulton County Sherriff's Office, "Mr. Dade must be fitted with an ankle monitor and surrender his passport to his attorney prior being released on bond."

A tweet on OMB Peezy's Twitter page was also posted this morning, which read, "#FREEPEEZY #TDFT." The tweet, which has since been deleted, includes an image of what appears to be Peezy wearing a mask and a navy blue jumpsuit in a courtroom. The bottom of the image said, "Courtroom 1," so it looks like Peezy could have had a court appearance today.

ombpeezy via Twitter

The police report also notes that the "Love Is Blind" rapper's arrest is an update regarding the Feb. 21 shooting incident that took place on the set of Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's video shoot last month, which left three people injured.

Shortly after the incident took place, WSB-TV Atlanta confirmed that Roddy and Dugg were present when the shooting happened amid filming for their music video in southwest Atlanta around 4 p.m. on Feb. 21. At the time, it was unclear what caused the shooting. The shooter was unknown as well.

It was later confirmed that neither Roddy nor Dugg were injured. Two other men, Antoine Blake and Vernon Moulder, were identified as victims. They both were hospitalized at Grady Hospital and were in stable condition. Another man, Peter Cook, sustained a laceration from debris.

Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg also came forward and debunked any and all rumors that they had been harmed. "Aint nobody shoot at me. we all good. im juss tryna feed the streets," Roddy said in a now-deleted tweet, which he posted the day after the incident. Dugg went on Instagram Live with Lil Baby that same day and informed fans that he's doing just fine.

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, the Fulton Sheriff's Office and a rep for OMB Peezy for a comment on this matter.

