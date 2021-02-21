Shots Fired at Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg Music Video Shoot, Three People Injured – Report

UPDATE (FEB. 21):

Atlanta police have confirmed to XXL that neither Roddy Ricch nor 42 Dugg were injured in the shooting. Antoine Blake and Vernon Moulder have been identified as the victims. Both remain hospitalized in stable condition. Another individual, Peter Cook, was initially believed to have been grazed by a bullet, but upon further evaluation by paramedics, it was confirmed that he sustained a laceration from a piece of debris.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg music video shoot has reportedly ended in gunfire this afternoon in Atlanta, injuring three people and sending two to the hospital.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, on Sunday (Feb. 21), it was confirmed that Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg were present during filming of the music video. However, neither artist was injured in any way when the shooting erupted.

Police reportedly responded to a shooting in southwest Atlanta around 4 p.m. Sunday. One individual was treated at the scene by emergency paramedics after being grazed by a bullet. Two other people took themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital in order to treat gunshot wounds. Neither their identities nor have their conditions have been released to the public at this time.

Thus far, the investigation has reportedly revealed that the shooting happened during the filming of a music video at what appeared to be a steel yard. At least one film trailer was near the scene.

As of now, it is still unclear who the shooter is.

WSB-TV reporter Steve Gehlbach confirmed news of the incident via Twitter this evening.

"Music video set turns into crime scene as someone opens fire. At least 3 people shot and two now in the hospital. LIVE report next at 6pm," Gehlbach tweeted with two images of Atlanta Police Department on the scene.

"Confirmed that shooting at music video shoot and artists are rappers @42_Dugg and @RoddyRicch but not sure if either were directly involved or one of three men injured," Gehlbach tweeted along with another photo of APD present.

"Not sure if either shot or even involved. Three victims don’t seem to be seriously hurt according to witnesses we talked to who were on set," he wrote.

XXL has reached out to representatives for Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg, as well as the Atlanta Police Department for further details.

Dugg was arrested last August for allegedly evading police in Oakland County, Mich.—a suburb outside of Detroit—nearly two months prior.

Oakland County's chief assistant prosecutor Paul Walton said that police attempted to pull over a 2020 Chevy Tahoe on June 5, 2020, and although the SUV was initially pulled over, the driver, unidentified at the time, later fled the scene when the officer approached the vehicle.

Dugg was arrested and booked at the Oakland County jail for fleeing a police officer, a third degree felony.