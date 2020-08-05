42 Dugg Arrested After Fleeing Police and Getting Away Two Months Ago: Report

42 Dugg has been arrested outside of his hometown of Detroit.

According to a report from TMZ this morning (Aug. 5), Dugg, born Dion Hayes, was arrested on Monday (Aug. 3) after allegedly evading police in Oakland County, Mich.—a suburb outside of Detroit—nearly two months ago. Oakland County's chief assistant prosecutor Paul Walton tells the outlet that police attempted to pull over a 2020 Chevy Tahoe back on June 5, and although the SUV was initially pulled over, the driver, unidentified at the time, later fled the scene when the officer approached the vehicle.

Oakland County Jail

The police later ran the SUV's license plate and discovered it was a rental from Hertz and was under the name of a local promoter, who names Dugg as a client. The detective reviewed surveillance footage from the day of the incident and found that the 25-year-old rapper was actually driving the vehicle. Dugg was arrested and booked at the Oakland County jail for fleeing a police officer, a third degree felony.

The "I'm Paid" rapper posted a $20,000 bond and was released from custody on Tuesday (Aug. 4). However, as a condition of his release, 42 Dugg has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

He faces five years in prison, a $1,000 fine and a suspended license for a year if he is convicted. Dugg is reportedly scheduled to appear in court next week.

This isn't his first run-in with the law. Back in March, 42 Dugg was arrested for a federal gun charge from an incident that dates back to November of 2019, when he was accused of firing a weapon at a gun range in Atlanta. Dugg is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of convictions for carjacking and felony firearms possession in 2010. He was released a week after his arrest.

XXL has reached out to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office and a rep for 42 Dugg for a comment on this matter.