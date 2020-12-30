NoCap Claims He Has 30 Days to Turn Himself in to Police

It looks like NoCap is going to start 2021 serving time in jail.

On Tuesday (Dec. 29), the Alabama rapper updated fans on his legal situation and other personal matters via Instagram.

"I got 30 days to turn myself in & ma dukes tested positive for Covid this morning y’all pray 4 her," he wrote as the Instagram caption for a photo of himself.

At this point, it doesn't appear the rapper knows how long he will have to sit down. "I don’t know how long ima be gone I just want to appreciate my family, fans & friends for rocking w/ me continue to do that while I’m away," he added. "I’m not gone promise y’all nothing because I kno the process of dropping a album is not over night but I’m most definitely pushing for the beginning of da year Mr.Crawford The Album So Soon.”

XXL has reached out to NoCap's team and the Mobile Police in Alabama for comment.

As previously reported, last September, NoCap was wanted by police in Mobile, Ala. At the time, the 22-year-old, born Kobe Crawford, had two active warrants for shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment. He surrendered to authorities on Sept. 25, 2019, and was officially charged with discharging a gun in an occupied or unoccupied building or vehicle, probation violation, receiving a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.

NoCap was released from jail on Nov. 20, 2019, but was subsequently placed back in police custody on Dec. 20, 2019, following a court hearing. He was released again during the time since then.

The legal setback came as the rising rapper was having a breakout year with the releases of the projects The Backend Child and The Hood Dictionary. NoCap put out his latest project, Steel Human, in July. The project peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 chart.