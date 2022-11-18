YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts

Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap.

On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper.

“I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch ass nigga. What I call a real rapper? We don’t do music ’cause I don’t [fuck with you]. Stop speaking on me to these people. You my daddy artist. You a fucking worker bitch, you ain’t my brother. Fuck you. Pay me."

Several hours later, Never Broke Again artist No Cap responded the post, which was apparently aimed at him.

"I see it's my turn dis week huh?" NoCap wrote on his Instagram Story. "I never did u nun bad. I screamed free you before and after every venue/club. I carried dis shit when u was gone. I stop fuckin with niggas who would've did whateva to see me win to stay loyal to yo hatin ass. [And] let me know what I owe u. I don't recall u giving shit."

NoCap continued, "I took the blame for why we don't do music cus I was tryna keep ya hater card clean but nah we really don't do music cus he probably [scared] I'll be bigger on some baby shit. Bruh told Atlantic he wanted money for the feature on Mr. Crawford. U never supported me. U posted my shit once, I been signed to NBA for 3 years. But I'm raw so kept dis shit going on my own."

YoungBoy Never Broke Again neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram loading...

NoCap response to NBA YoungBoy thebackendchild/Instagram loading...

YB has since responded to to NoCap's reply, giving more context to the their issues.

"Jay-Z can't out rap me boy, this ain't bout no music," he posted. "You just a scary bitch. I wanted revenged on the labels nigga. I'm holding over here. You ain't even got 300k for yo tax bill clown. Just project yourself pussy."

"You ran with me because I was popping at the moment," he continued in a follow-up post. "Shit hit the fan you couldn't even take a picture with Quando. You a bitch. Fuck you, nigga. Let yo mama love you."

"Go make a song bout it bitch, make me some money. The show must go on," he added.

neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram loading...

NBA YoungBoy NoCap beef neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram loading...

NBA YoungBoy NoCap beef neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram loading...

NBA YoungBoy NoCap beef neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram loading...

NBA YoungBoy NoCap beef neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram loading...

NBA YoungBoy NoCap beef neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram loading...

NBA YoungBoy NoCap beef neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram loading...

YB fans have also unearthed NoCap tweets from 2017 where he disses Top's music. This was two years prior to him signing with YB.

Twitter is thrown off by the clash, with some people taking sides and others hoping for a positive conclusion.

See Twitter Reactions to NBA YoungBoy and NoCap's Beef Below