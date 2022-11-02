Trick or Treater Tells Woman Giving Out Candy He’s NBA YoungBoy, She Responds ‘I Love the NBA’ – Watch

A YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan recently went trick or treating as the famous rapper and got a hilarious response from a woman giving out candy at one house.

Last night (Nov. 1), SayCheeseTV shared door-cam video of a presumed teen at a house asking for candy on Halloween. In the clip, the guy, who is donning a gray hoodie, short dreadlocks and gold chains, approaches the door with a faux pumpkin full of candy.

"Hey, trick or treat," he says cordially.

"What are you, tonight?" she asks while opening the door.

"I'm NBA YoungBoy," he responds.

"Oh, I love the NBA," the woman, who sounds elderly, replies, presumably referring to the National Basketball Association.

"Nah, my NBA means never broke again," he clarifies.

"Oh, OK. That's a good one," she replies, seemingly clueless to what the young man is referring to.

Halloween 2022 featured some interesting rapper-related costumes. Lil Nas X dressed up as "Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper Ice Spice. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's four kids dressed us as Eazy-E, Aaliyah, Sade and Snoop Dogg. Diddy may have had the most spot-on costume as he dressed up as Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight film. Diddy channeled the maniacal character when he almost got into a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson outside a Halloween party. Fabolous raised some eyebrows with his O.J. Simpson costume, which he accented with a new Ford Bronco.

Check Out Video of a Trick or Treater Telling a Woman He's NBA YoungBoy and Her Hilarious Response Below