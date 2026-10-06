YoungBoy Never Broke Again Wants to Quit Rap Right Now

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is ready to walk away from music, but his impact on others, including his children, is what's keeping him in the game for now.

In his new cover story for i-D Magazine published on Tuesday (Oct. 6), YB got candid about where his mind is at the moment as it pertains to his career.

"I want to quit right now, actually. But all of this… It's way bigger than me," he said. "I just want to make people happy, and if I can't do that, then I just want to stay out of the way. I feel like my W will be shown through my kids, you know? It's not about money or any of my own achievements."

This isn't the first time the Baton Rouge native has toyed with the idea of retirement. Back in August, YB told Funny Marco the music part of his career is ending soon. When asked how many albums he has left, he said, "One or two," and as for tours, he added, "One for sure. I’ll go on tour one more time throughout my whole life and that’s it."

YB has released two projects this year: January's Slime Cry and June's ML2. He's also had a number of memorable guest appearances, as well as success with his American YoungBoy documentary, which earned over $1 million in its first week at the box office.

Check out the full excerpt from the i-D interview below, as well as some footage from YB's cover shoot.

See YoungBoy Never Broke Again Say He Wants to Leave Music

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