Lil Nas X Dresses as Ice Spice for Halloween

Lil Nas X has dressed as Ice Spice for Halloween 2022.

This afternoon (Oct. 31), Lil Nas X posted photos and a video to social media of himself dressed as viral rapper Ice Spice for Halloween. In the posts, he is seen wearing a green top and jean shorts, similar to those that Spice wore in the music video for her viral song, "Munch (Feelin' You)."

"LIKEEE??" he captioned a series of four photos on Twitter, showing off his look inside of a gas station and comparing them to a screenshot of Ice in the "Munch" video.

On Nas' TikTok account, he has posted multiple videos in the outfit. First was a transition clip from his other costume this year: The Martin brothers from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. He is seen moving the camera, revealing his Ice outfit and doing dance moves from the music video.

He captioned the video on Twitter with a bar from Spice's new song "Bikini Bottom": "HOW COULD I LOSE IF IM ALREADY CHOSE??!"

In a second video, he used a viral sound on TikTok that plays off a popular lyric from "Munch (Feelin U)."

In a third TikTok, he used Spice's song "No Clarity" as the sound.

In a fourth clip, Lil Nas used Cardi B's verse from her song with GloRilla, "Tomorrow 2," where she gives a nod to Ice Spice by name-dropping "munch."

Lil Nas already has social media in a chokehold. His four TikToks showing off his Ice Spice outfit have received over 1 million collective views at the time of this article's posting. His first tweet of the costume has garnered over 80,000 likes thus far.

Ice Spice herself responded to the outfit, quoting his video tweet and saying, "U WIN," with a crying emoji.