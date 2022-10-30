Meek Mill Gets Backlash for Remixing Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ – Listen

It's not uncommon for a rapper to spit a freestyle over the latest hot track, but Meek Mill is getting a ton of backlash for remixing Ice Spice's breakout hit "Munch (Feelin' U)."

On Saturday (Oct. 29), Meek Mill jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a snippet of himself playing his freestyle track over Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)." Meek loved his remix so much, he posted another clip of himself listening to the track while he was relaxing on a private plane. "He's a memberrrrrrrr," he captioned the second clip along with a zipper-mouth face emoji.

After posting the videos on his IG Story, fans went on social media questioning the Philly rapper's decision to freestyle over the drill banger. Let's just say, some people are not feelin' it.

"LMFAOOOO I know Meek is not serious about this Munch remix," tweeted one person Twitter.

Another fan opined, "Meek Mill previewed so many fire snippets on Instagram that never came out throughout his career but he wanna drop the remix to Munch."

Another person tweeted, "Meek mill HAS to be the corniest, most trend riding rapper alive for this bum ass munch remix [cry laughing emojis] shit is really sad b."

There's no word if Ice Spice herself heard Meek Mill's remix since his postings on Saturday.

Check Out More Reactions to Meek Mill Remixing Ice Spice's Song "Munch (Feelin' U)" Below