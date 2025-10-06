Meek Mill Weighs In on Late Football Player Kyren Lacy Not Causing Fatal Car Crash But Taking His Own Life

Meek Mill weighs in on new evidence showing that late football player Kyen Lacy did not cause a fatal automobile crash.

On Sunday (Oct. 5), Meek shared his thoughts on social media two days after the release of new information that appears to exonerate the former LSU wide receiver of the deadly car accident.

"How can we handle things like this better[?]" the Philly rapper put as the caption on X with a repost of a newly released clip of the car crash. "Having a murder placed on you with a promising career is crazyyyyy!!! This a sad situation!!!"

"Kyren Lacey!!!!! #kyrenlacey," Meek added in a follow-up post.

Meek's reaction comes two days after Lacy's attorney, Matt Ory, came forward with new information about the case gathered from the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office in Louisiana on Oct 3. For those unfamiliar with the case, Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit‑and‑run and reckless operation of a vehicle in January of 2025, after police claimed he caused a head-on collision, which resulted in the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall on Dec. 17, 2024. While waiting for the case to play out, the NFL prospect took his own life on April 12, 2025.

New video evidence shows Lacy was over 70 yards behind the crash when it occurred. There is also newly released bodycam footage that shows a police officer coercing a witness to implicate Lacy in the crash.

See Meek Mill React to Updates in the Kyren Lacy Case