Meek Mill Upset BET Let His Child’s Mother Rap at Hip Hop Awards, Calls It a ‘Setup Embarrassment’

Meek Mill is taking issue with his child's mother Milano Rouge participating in the celebrity cypher of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Meek Mill hopped on Twitter and went on a mini rant against the network after video of Milano's freestyle, which did not make the televised show, made its rounds online.

"Ion like 'bet' got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout," Meek Mill tweeted. "It’s like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity! and I’m with the 'women hustler empowerment motion' but y’all drawin .. Pure manipulation."

A few hours later, he followed up, adding, "I was voicing my opinion about a connection to my life and a company I been getting money wit .. .. all them women lit love to them! Everything ain’t networking especially if you say you getting money … stay true to your self 'phones' made us all get a lil lost even me! ... I’m scared to rap and say the truth nowadays it’s soooo vicious out here … this run I am tho…. it’s like therapy for me!"

"Shit not even owned by blacks to my knowledge," Meek continued, referencing BET's ownership. "I live life without narrative one of the reason I don’t have religion …. The streets traumatized me and hypnotized me to that and I’m breaking that! Catch me outside I’m not perfect but I’m not living in that fame narrative lol."

Milano, who is an entrepreneur who owns her own clothing brand, was part of a celebrity freestyle cypher that included rap-adjacent entertainers like podcasters and Instagram personalities. Milano has yet to react to Meek's tweets. Comedian and podcaster Don't Call Me White Girl, who was also part of the celebrity freestyle, blasted Meek for his comments on Wednesday.

"For you to jump on Twitter and say some hateful-ass shit, you a fucking hater," Don't Call Me White Girl said on Instagram. "You just like all the rest of the mad baby fathers sitting somewhere salty. For 'attention' and 'clout'? No, it was to get shit popping for the BET Awards."

Meek Mill wasn't the only person to take exception to something that happened at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Kodak Black blasted the network for giving Latto the Song of the Year award.

See Meek Mill's Rant About Milano Rouge Rapping at the BET Hip Hop Awards Below