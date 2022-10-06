Kodak Black Blasts BET for Giving Song of the Year to Latto’s ‘Big Energy,’ Appears to Call Latto a ‘Hating-Ass Mutt’

Kodak Black is calling out BET for awarding Latto's "Big Energy" Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), following the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing the previous night, Kodak Black lashed out at the entire channel via Twitter after being angered by Latto's shining moment.

"The Woman Empowerment Shit Kool," Kodak Black began. "Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It! Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating Ass Mutt."

In a follow-up post he called out BET's Senior Vice President Connie Orlando by name.

"Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ????" Yak continued appearing to reference Latto. "Hell Nawl !!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!! Dat Stupid Ass Song Ain’t Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST 'Fuck Nigga Free' Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think 'SONG OF THE YEAR' Mean????"

Kodak Black concluded by urging everyone to boycott Orlando and BET as a whole.

"Everyone Needa Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET! Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN!!!" he added.

Kodak Black also expressed his grievances to Instagram where he spoke on the situation.

"This whole thing looking like a damn plot, homie," he shared. "And I look on the ’Gram, I say, 'Damn, what shawty block me for?' Shawty got me blocked. This weeks ago. I'm like, this shit crazy. They probably hollering at these industry people, hollering at BET like, 'Man, listen. Don't give him that shit. Oh, he what you call it. He dadadadada.'"

"I swear to God, I told these people weeks ago, 'Watch, they finna play with me and they finna give it to Frappuccino," Kodak continued. "By the time it's my turn to get my shit, they gon' play on the women's empowerment."

Latto has appeared to react to Kodak's name-calling. She captioned her latest Instagram post: "#Frappuccino."

It isn't fully known where Kodak's beef with Latto originates. Back in March, she claimed a male rapper gave her a hard time clearing his verse for her 777 album after she turned down his sexual advances. Some people assumed it was Kodak, but Latto never cleared the air. After a podcaster later alleged it was actually Lil Wayne, Kodak went off.

"My thing is Why Tf this ain't go viral like that other one when people was just automatically assuming me for no reason???" Kodak wrote on Instagram. "This lil internet shit krazy y'all stay on a nigga dick dawg be tryna make this perception of me for people to see on this shit when it come to me but fuck ya. MONEY GOOD.”

Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" was also up for Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards along with Drake, Future and Young Thug's "Way 2 Sexy," GloRilla and Hitkidd's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," Jack Harlow's "First Class," Cardi B's "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, and Future's "Wait for You" with Drake and Tems.

Check Out Kodak Black's BET Hip Hop Awards Rants Below