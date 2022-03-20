Latto Claims a Male Artist Made It Hard for Her to Clear His Verse Because She Wouldn’t Respond to a DM

Latto is claiming a male artist on her upcoming 777 album gave her a hard time clearing his verse after she would not respond to his social media DM.

On March 18, the 2020 XXL Freshman sat down for an interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood on Los Angeles' Power 92.3, where she touched on one of the downsides of recording her latest LP.

"You got letdowns," she said around the 2-minute mark of the interview. "Being a female rapper, I'm clearing my album right now. It's been difficult to deal with these men. They don't know how to keep it business."

"I don't care, baby. I'ma just keep it 100. It's a feature on my album. It was difficult to clear and they tryna drop they nuts on me because I won't respond to a DM," she added of the apparent strong-arm tactic.

Latto says despite the difficult situation, she decided to keep the song on her album. "Just because I love the song so much and I had to turn it in yesterday," she reasoned. "So, I didn't really have a choice. So, I was like backed into a corner, like bullied. I wish more females would speak up on stuff. I know the label they say, 'Don't do that. Bad business or whatever.' Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers. I'm not gon' shut up about that."

"We tolerate too much," she added. "We think, like, Oh, that just comes with the game of being a female rapper. No, it shouldn't, though. That's lame."

Latto refused to name the artist in question.

On March 19, Latto expressed frustration via Twitter about her upcoming LP, which is spearheaded by the single "Wheelie" featuring 21 Savage.

"I’m sad ☹️," she typed. "I’m going through a lot with this album I hope I’m able to share with y’all what really goes on…I feel like I’ve been stripped of my excitement… ppl have taken big moments away from me and it’s fckd up… it’s hard to celebrate my first tour & new album right now."

Latto's new 777 album is scheduled to drop on March 25. She is currently headlining The Outbreak Tour in promotion of the LP along with Saucy Santana, Kali and Asianae. The tour kicked off on March 19 in Santa Cruz, Calif. and will make 24 stops before closing out in Atlanta on April 23.

Check out Latto's entire interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood below.