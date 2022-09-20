Kodak Black Goes Off on Fan for Recording Him – ‘You Don’t See That Sh!t That Happened to PnB?’

Kodak Black isn't taking any chances on people knowing his location following the murder of PnB Rock.

Tuesday morning (Sept. 20), HollywoodUnlocked shared video of a recent Kodak Black Instagram Live session where the rapper goes off on a fan for recording him and possibly divulging his location.

"Aye, check it out, man. Don't record me, bro. What you doing?" Kodak tells the fan in the dark clip. "You on Live, but you just put the phone to my car, homie. Don't do that ... You tripping, boy. Come on, homie. You tripping. You don't see that shit that happened to PnB [Rock]? You don't see that shit that just happened to PnB Rock, homie? So why you recording me? ... God forbid, some crazy shit [happen]. Then what? Come on, man. You tripping."

Rappers have seemingly been on high alert since PnB Rock was shot and killed during an attempted robbery while eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The Philadelphia native was dining with his girlfriend when a masked gunman entered the restaurant and demanded PnB's items, according to a police report. Words were exchanged and the assailant shot the rap-crooner multiple times before taking his jewelry and fleeing in an awaiting vehicle.

Immediately after the murder, many people pointed to an Instagram post put up by PnB Rock's girlfriend that revealed their location as something that may have led to his death. Kodak is a staunch believer in that theory.

"Ion usually speak on deaths! Go to funerals or nun kuz life goes on, but, SMH. PnB was my boy, I was jus OTP wit em last night!" Kodak wrote on his Instagram Story after getting news of the murder. "We be talkin bout him comin back out & poppin his shit again in this rap shit."

"That hoe might as well kill herself," he concluded.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly looking into whether an Instagram post played a role in the killing. They have also alerted local pawn shops to be on the lookout for PnB Rock's stolen jewelry. No suspect has been arrested in the killing.

See Kodak Black Blast a Fan for Recording Him on Live Below