Police Say Instagram Post of PnB Rock’s Location May Have Led to His Killing – Report

Police in Los Angeles are reportedly investigating if an Instagram post sharing PnB Rock's location may have led to his killing.

On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Los Angeles Times spoke with Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore who said the shooting incident occurred shortly after the rapper's location was tagged in a post on Instagram. As part of the murder investigation, the LAPD is reportedly looking into whether or not the post played a role in the Philadelphia rap-crooner being located and ultimately shot and killed.

[PnB Rock] "was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting," Moore said.

As previously reported, PnB Rock was shot and killed in an attempted robbery while he ate at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles along with his girlfriend, who posted her meal and location on Instagram in a since-deleted post. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department offered the following statement about the shooting.

"On September 12, 2022, Southeast officers responded to a robbery just occurred radio call in the 100 block of Manchester Avenue," the statement starts. "The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by at least one suspect. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded items from the victim. There was a verbal exchange, and the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The suspect appears to remove some items and fled the location. The suspect entered a vehicle waiting in the parking lot that fled in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 2 p.m.."

Without a suspect in custody, there is no way to verify whether or not the IG post played a role in PnB Rock being located. But it appears the police are looking into every avenue.

PnB Rock's death sent a shockwave through the hip-hop community. The rapper's former label Atlantic Records released a heartfelt remembrance of the late entertainer on Instagram.

"PnB Rock was more than an artist," the statement starts. "To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls. This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police for comment.