Police Alert Pawn Shops to Be on Lookout for PnB Rock’s Stolen Jewelry

The investigation into the murder of PnB Rock is still ongoing as detectives are reportedly alerting pawn shops in the Los Angeles area to keep a lookout for the late rapper's stolen jewelry.

According to a TMZ report, published on Wednesday (Sept. 14), detectives from the LAPD are working tirelessly to apprehend PnB Rock's killer. So much so, that they are notifying local pawn shops in the L.A. area to keep an eye out for the jewelry stolen from the Philadelphia rap-crooner's neck.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told the media outlet that investigators have talked with people close to PnB to ascertain what type of jewelry he was wearing at the time of his murder. Additionally, detectives reportedly have reached out to various pawn shops in the area and asked them to contact police if anyone comes in and tries to sell off the stolen jewelry.

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Times spoke with Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, who stated the shooting incident occurred shortly after the rapper's location was tagged in a post on Instagram. Detectives are currently looking into whether or not the social media post played a role in PnB being targeted and ultimately killed in a robbery.

PnB Rock was shot and killed on Sept. 12 in an attempted robbery while he ate at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles along with his girlfriend, who posted her meal and the restaurant's location on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

The hip-hop community is still mourning the death of PnB Rock. His former label, Atlantic Records, issued a heartfelt tribute to the fallen artist. It reads:

"PnB Rock was more than an artist, to many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls. This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

XXL has reached out to the LAPD for comment.