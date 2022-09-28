Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families on the Verge of Being Evicted

Kodak Black is doing his part to help out those in need after paying rent for some South Florida families who could not afford it.

On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Yak revealed he recently paid the rent for nearly 30 families who were in danger of being evicted. Kodak shared the news on his Instagram Story.

"28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months," Kodak Black posted. "I paid what they owed and also paid their rents for the next few months so they good for the remaining of the year."

In a follow-up post, he added, "I'm a project baby. I do it fa the projects. People relying on just enough cash to survive."

According to TMZ, Yak joined forces with community leader Francky Pierre-Paul and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation to assist families at the Merry Place Housing Projects in West Palm Beach, Fla. He spent around $88,902.80. Kodak Black's attorney has confirmed to XXL his client's good deed.

"I am happy about making other people happy," Kodak Black said in a statement. "It makes my heart happy to know those 28 families are taken care of through the end of the year. I don't always post the good I do, I just try to do right by people."

Despite his storied legal past, Kodak Black is no stranger to acts of kindness. Last July, he gave out air conditioner units at his former Pompano Beach, Fla. housing project.

"People relying on just enough cash to survive in the projects," Kodak Black said in video footage captured of the A/C drive. "We love to give back in any shape or form. I remember growing up in these same projects and stuff. It's hot right now. The heat will bring a little frustration. Sometimes that cause people to act out. I remember when I had to take from people. So, now that I'm blessed enough to give back, that's what I like to do. We out here passing out A/C units, helping install them and all that right now."

The previous month, Kodak Black was honored by the Broward County Commissioner in Florida with his own day, with the commish citing Yak's charitable endeavors.

See Kodak Black Announcing He Paid the Rent for 28 Families in Need Below