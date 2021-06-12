Broward County Commissioner Honors Kodak Black With His Own Official Day

Kodak Black has his legal issues behind him and is now being honored by his hometown.

On Friday (June 11), Broward County (Fla.) Commissioner Dale Holness declared June 11 Kodak Black Day. The Pompano Beach, Fla. native was honored with the proclamation during a charity basketball game in Coral Springs, Fla.

During presentation of the honor, Holness lauded Kodak for his charitable works and accomplishments in the field of music, listing out a number of causes the "ZeZe" rapper has given his time and money to.

"Be it proclaimed by the Board of County Commissioners in Broward County, Fla," Holness announced. "The board hereby designates Fri., June 11, 2021 as a day in Broward County, Fla. to encourage and support the philanthropic endeavors of Kodak Black."

The date also happens to be the rapper's birthday. In honor of his born day, Kodak released an EP the same day titled Happy Birthday Kodak. The four song effort features guest appearances from Yo Gotti, Jacquees, Lil Keed and Rylo Rodriguez. This was the second project he'd put out in less than a month, following Haitian Boy Kodak in May.

Kodak is hoping his good deeds will start to get noticed more than his run-in with the law. In January, he was freed from prison after his sentence was communicated by former president Donald Trump. He was serving a nearly four-year stint on a federal firearm charge. In April, he pleaded guilty to the assault of a teenage girl and was given probation.

