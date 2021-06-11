Migos, Polo G, Pi’erre Bourne and More – New Projects This Week

New music Friday is upon us once again, and this week, we have the return of a lauded Atlanta trio, the third studio album from a budding star and the latest from one of the SoundCloud generation's talented producer-rappers.

Migos are making what they're hoping will be their triumphant return following an album hiatus of over three years. The Atlanta group are back with their new album, Culture III, the follow-up to 2018's multiplatinum Culture II. The new project features 19 songs and guest appearances from Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke and more. A while in the making, the LP was first teased to be released in 2019. Following multiple delays, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff finally feed their fans with the new project, which features the singles "Straightenin" and "I Need It" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Polo G's star power continues to shine. The 2020 XXL Freshman drops his first project of the year with his third album, Hall of Fame. This time around, the Chicago rhymer brings a 20-song effort that includes a star-studded tracklist. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave and more all make appearances on the offering. "I usually Don’t Even Tap in For Features But This Time around I’m like fuck it," ’Lo recently wrote as his caption about the new LP on Instagram. "I went & Gat sum hard ass records W All of my personal Favorite Artist & Future Hall Of Famers in my book." Before the LP arrived, Polo earned his first No. 1 song of his career with "Rapstar," on the album. He also dropped the lauded track "Gang Gang" with Lil Wayne.

Pi'erre Bourne is known for creating musical landscapes for other artists, but he does the same for himself. The Columbia, S.C. native, who spent summers in Queens growing up, delivers his latest album, The Life of Pi'erre 5. The follow-up to TLOP4 features artists like Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, who appears on "Sossboy 2," the LP's lead single, and more. In addition to Pi'erre unleashing his second album, an accompanying documentary has arrived as well, which was promised to fans by the beatmaker on June 6. "Sossboy 2 last single before album, featuring Uzi Drops Wednesday," he wrote in a tweet. "Full album Friday. And documentary Friday as well. There." The 16-song effort finds Pi'erre crafting bass-heavy beats and serving melody-driven bars.

This week, Alamo Records' Lil GotIt also comes through with his newest release, Top Chef GotIt. The 15- track project arrived on Thursday (June 10) and is executive produced by Gunna. Guest appearances include Young Thug, Gunna, Yak Gotti and more. Listen for his atypical flows and nostalgia with songs like "Toosie," which pays homage to 69 Boyz's 1994 track "Tootsee Roll."

Check out new music releases from Kodak Black, Larry June and more below.