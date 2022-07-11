Meek Mill Parts Way With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

UPDATE (July 11):

Meek Mill has responded to the news of his split with Roc Nation.

"All I seen today was meek and roc part ways," Meek wrote on Twitter. "I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga."

He continued, "And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good."

ORIGINAL STORY (July 11):

Meek Mill's run with Jay-Z's Roc Nation management has reportedly come to an end.

On Monday (July 11), Billboard reported Meek Mill has parted ways with Roc Nation. The move comes after Meek had a 10-year stint with the company. Adding credence to the report, Meek is no longer listed on the company's website.

Meek initially inked a deal with Roc Nation management back in May of 2012, six months before the release of his debut album Dreams and Nightmares.

“Yeah, that’s the new deal I put together,” Meek told LifeandTimes after the deal was done. “Me coming up in this rap game, I was always an underground artist coming up by myself and making all of the moves by myself. And my manager – he’s just like me, we’ve been coming up in the streets by ourselves. So we just decided to partner up with Roc Nation and take things to another level.”

In 2019, Meek Mill signed a label deal with Roc Nation for his Dreamchasers imprint.

“Coming out of prison, I felt I had a responsibility to lead the culture as much as I can,” Meek Mill said in 2019. “Jay-Z and others that came before me were like the snow plow that made it easier for me and others. I want to be the snow plow of the next generation, taking on those responsibilities, trying to move forward and push the culture forward.” During his time on Roc Nation, Meek has worked closely with Hov outside of music, launching the Reform Alliance, a criminal justice reform program, in 2019.

