Lil Nas X Fans Worried About Rapper After Social Media Hiatus Following COVID-19 Scare

Lil Nas X, who oftentimes makes his social media presence known, has been mum over the last few weeks and his fans are expressing concern.

Nearly two months after Nas X tweeted and deleted about having contracted COVID-19, fans of the Georgia-bred rapper are doing wellness checks via Twitter. The "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" artist last tweeted on Dec. 17, 2021, and before that message, which is no longer available on his social media, he wrote on Dec. 6, 2021, "the universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao." In that particular post, which included video footage of his performance at Audacy Beach Festival in Florida, X was making light of himself falling while on stage.

Nas X's most recent post on Instagram was also on Dec. 6, 2021, and features still images from his Audacy Beach Festival performance.

One fan tweeted on Feb. 2, "@LilNasX are you ok? Why have you been so quiet?"

Another wrote last month, "Where tf is lil nas x ?"

Last Thursday (Feb. 3), a fan expressed concern about Nas X's disappearance following the news that the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 charting rhymer briefly shared about his health a couple of months ago.

"I’m legitimately concerned about @LilNasX," the Nas X supporter typed. "The last time he tweeted, he had Covid. (That tweet has since been deleted.) For someone who consistently and seemingly joyfully used social media to connect with his fans and promote his artistry to just disappear is…unsettling."

On Dec. 11, 2021, Lil Nas X announced that he'd be dropping out of the U.K.'s Jingle Ball concert due to members of his crew contracting the highly contagious virus.

A little over a week later, Nas X jokingly tweeted about having the coronavirus, sharing that he was unsure of which variant he tested positive for.

Hopefully, Nas X returns to social media soon.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Lil Nas X for comment.