Cardi B Posts Remix Verse to Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U),’ But Says She Won’t Release It

Cardi B recently shared her remix verse for Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)" online but claims it will not be coming out officially.

Last night (Oct. 9), Cardi B hopped on Instagram and uploaded a new video that shows her modeling in a tight black dress. The video is scored with audio of the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer rapping over Ice Spice's viral hit.

"You met me, I never met you/Drink my bathwater, I'm special," Cardi B raps over the Riotusa-produced drill instrumental. "If you tell somebody we fuck, but I ain't nut, nigga, you cappin'/Niggas a munch, eat it for breakfast/Bitches a scam, bitches is desperate/Bitches be dirty, go get tested, way too easy, don't wanna catch it (Aah)/He telling all of his niggas I said we could chill, like what?/He wants to see what it is like a gender reveal, like huh?/Pissin' on bitches is really a skill, like what?/Bitches is dead to me then they dead to me still/While you lookin' take a picture, get the best light (Light)/He keep lookin' at my ass while it go left, right/If you hit it from behind, he do it just right/He lick it front to back like it's a wet wipe."

On Twitter a short time later, Cardi B notified fans that she would not be releasing the verse officially.

"I’m not putting that song out by the way …You know I don’t tease," the "Hot Shit" rapper tweeted.

When questioned by a fan why she wouldn't be releasing the 16, Cardi responded, "I like it don’t love it ….just having fun."

Cardi B officially jumping on Ice Spice's debut hit would have been a major look for the neophyte rapper. Two weeks ago, Cardi dropped a verse on GloRilla's "Tomorrow 2," which got high praise and debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Check Out Cardi's B Remix Verse to Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)" Below