Cardi B Performs ‘I Like It’ and ‘Bodak Yellow’ at Bad Bunny’s Los Angeles Concert – Watch

Cardi B surprised fans at the Los Angeles stop of Bad Bunny's World’s Greatest Tour last night.

On Saturday (Oct. 1), Cardi B performed "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" at Bad Bunny's L.A. concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bronx rapper was one of many surprise guests Bad Bunny brought out during his sold-out show at the venue.

In various fan videos, Bardi came out—barefooted, no less—and rocked the mic wearing a reportedly sparkling Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a matching multicolor ruby-adorned necklace. The rap mom performed her two Diamond-certified singles with Bad Bunny assisting on their collaborative No. 1 hit, "I Like It."

After her performance, Cardi B hopped on her Twitter account to reflect on her show and how far she has come in her indelible rap career.

"I was just at this stadium for the super bowl not long ago," she tweeted. "There’s more people here today at [Bad] Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl! …….Literally artist goal !!!!! [teary eyes emojis]."

Cardi B must be referring to the 2022 Super Bowl back in February of this year. The "Tomorrow 2" rapper may have been in he building to watch the fantastic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

It's good to see Cardi B back onstage again and having fun.

On a side note, Oct. 1 is officially Bad Bunny Day in Los Angeles.

Watch Cardi B Perform "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" at Bad Bunny's Los Angeles Concert Below