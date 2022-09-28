Cardi B Calls Out People Who Blamed PnB Rock’s Death on His Girlfriend Following Report Robbers Were Already at Restaurant

Cardi B is blasting "social media investigators" who blamed the death of PnB Rock on his girlfriend.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), Cardi B hopped on Instagram to weigh in on the latest update in the PnB Rock murder case. One of the suspects, a 17-year-old male, has been arrested for shooting the 30-year-old rapper. Another suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, who is reportedly the teen suspect's father, is also wanted in connection with the murder. It has also been revealed that the duo was reportedly already in the parking lot of the Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles when PnB Rock arrived and they were not lured to the location by an Instagram post uploaded by PnB's girlfriend.

"Told y’all," Cardi B bragged on Twitter. "Yall must not know how the hood moves …. Y’all owe that girl a apology for the shit y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!"

Following PnB Rock's murder, several rappers hopped on social media and appeared to place blame of his death on his girlfriend since she showed their location on her Instagram Story. Kodak Black was very extreme in his reaction to the killing.

"That hoe might as well kill herself," he wrote in part on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj also faced backlash for bringing up the geotagged photo without confirmation when tweeting about PnB Rock's death.

"After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts," Nicki posted. "To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus."

Cardi B was hesitant to place blame on PnB Rock's partner from the jump.

"I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG," she wrote on Twitter the day after the murder. "He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time."

PnB Rock was shot and killed on Sept. 12 after a masked gunman entered the restaurant where he was eating with his girlfriend and demanded items from the rapper. After shooting the "Selfish" artist, the assailant left the eatery and fled in an awaiting vehicle. Police are currently on the hunt for Freddie Trone, the father of the 17-year-old male being accused of shooting PnB Rock. Freddie Trone is believed to have driven the getaway car and has been labeled as "armed and dangerous" by the Los Angeles Police Department.