Beef Erupts Between Cardi B and Rapper Akbar V, V Exposes Texts

Cardi B is trading shots with rapper Akbar V, with the lengthy back-and-forth playing out on social media.

The bickering appeared to begin yesterday (Sept. 25), when Akbar V posted a tweet doubting the streaming numbers of an unnamed artist.

"If @chartdata ain't say it we ain't believing the CAP ...," she wrote on Twitter, referring to the page that has become a trusted source for streaming numbers.

Several hours later, Cardi B appeared to respond to Akbar's post with the tweet, "Count all the times chart data posed u."

"I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!" Cardi B wrote in a follow-up post. "I don’t gotta @ I can change a bitch life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don’t do the internet!!"

Akbar V has since seemingly responded to Cardi's tweets.

"You a industry bitch , ima in the streets bitch," Akbar posted. "You can't even be cordial with bitches ... cause they be on bullshit... shit be fake ..."

Akbar later implied Cardi B had contacted her via phone.

"Who gave this ho cardi b my number ... gotta be one of y'all weird ass hoes?" she posted. "Im laughing this bitch must've woke up on wrong side of bed ima give her a pass..."

She also threatened to leak her text conversation with Cardi.

"I'm bout ready to upload these text to show the world how this ho suppose to be on positive community service Shit but texting me like she incredibly hulk ...bitch u weigh bout 120 hush up," Akbar posted.

Akbar later posted the texts, which show Cardi B confronting Akbar and the two women arguing back-and-forth.

Cardi B reacted by responding to the leaked messages.

"If we said what we says on the phone why keep texting me after and going to the internet?" Cardi tweeted. "If we said what we said on the phone why keep texting? These all these bitches want …INTERNET SHOWS..I’m done -_- ... I hate a hoe that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield.Stand on your shit!!!"

She then took a jab at Akbar V for not having all her children at one point posting, "I take care of kids ..since the day they came out my pussy," Cardi posted.

From there, Akbar began replying directly to Cardi B's posts.

"You was able to baby...u ... i wasn't but i got all of mine now," she responded. "See the difference between me and u i was really in that jungle t hugging with real n$$$as....u forgot u had kids when u got some money ?... u was just selling it to any man that ran up on u cricket teeth."

Cardi B shot back, "See the difference between me &u I had Nikkas wanting to put babies In me while I was in the jungle but I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was I raised in let alone ABANDONED THEM ..u had that choice to make as well not once but FIVE TIMES."

Later, Akbar called out Cardi for not writing all her raps.

"I'm bout [to] do something you never do #writearap," she tweeted.

Cardi replied, "I’m about to do something you never do ….pick my kid up from school…..you got 20 minutes to talk your shit cause after that my attention go to my kids the whole day."

Akbar retaliated by bringing up Cardi B drugging men, Offset's infidelities and the knots Cardi got during her altercation with Nicki Minaj in 2018.

Cardi added fuel to the fire by posting and deleting a video of Akbar V allegedly giving fellatio.

Things later escalated to Akbar V calling out Offset and claiming he called her.

"U and yo hubby some hoes," Akbar wrote. "Behind compound they put that blick on yo hubby u didn't even send no shootas for him @iamcardib talking all this gangsta ish ... Offset calling talking bout u shouldn't have put me in it nigga ..all i got to do is make one call 3 letters #4pf u gonna shit on yourself like u did behind compound."

After getting wind of the posts, Offset clapped back.

"Police ass hoe I ain’t called you and If Any Nigga played with me get blitzed ask around," the Migos member responded.

He also denied a phone number Akbar V shared on Twitter was his.

"Bitch that’s not my number, why would I call you when bitch already handling you lame ass hoe," he replied.

Things even reached levels of Cardi bringing up Akbar's deceased mother after Akbar brought up Cardi B's sister. Cardi later figuratively kicked herself for engaging in the Twitter shouting match.

"Let’s guess the next step …a diss track that’s going to be mass bought on iTunes and going to chart on twitter," Cardi posted. "I should of never argue with this deadbeat..."

Things appear to have died down, for now.