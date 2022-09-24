Cardi B Explains Difference in Her Appearance, Says Her Body Is Swollen Due to Water Retention

Cardi B looks a little different and her fans have noticed. The Bronx rapper recently explained the difference in her appearance and revealed that her body is swollen due to water retention.

On Friday (Sept. 23), Cardi B hopped on her Instagram Stories and posted a video explaining the difference in her appearance. In the clip, Bardi revealed that she is suffering from water retention.

"Y'all know any water pills for me because as y'all can see 'cause a lot of y'all was like 'what the fuck her face,'" she said in the video. " I'm retaining water all over my body. That's why my cheeks, my lips, my thighs, my fucking feet. Everything is, my thighs, are so fucking swollen."

This isn’t the first time the "Tomorrow 2" rapper had to deal with swollen body parts. Back in June of 2019, the Grammy Award-winning artist revealed her swollen feet following liposuction surgery on her stomach. Bardi had to cancel multiple shows when she started seeing side-effects from the surgery, which caused her to lose a ton of money in the process.

At the time, Cardi B vowed to never to get cosmetic surgery again. "I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again," she tweeted with laughing emojis. "But let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since."

Hopefully, Cardi B will talk with her doctor on the kind of water pills (or Diuretics) she should to take.

