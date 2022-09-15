Cardi B Pleads Guilty to Assault and Reckless Endangerment in Bottle-Throwing Case

Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges today related to a bottle-throwing incident at a strip club in August of 2018.

According to a New York Post report, published on Thursday (Sept. 15), Cardi B pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree in Queens Superior Court in Queens, N.Y. Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson also sentenced Bardi to 15 days of community service. If the Bronx, N.Y. rapper doesn't complete her service, she would have to serve 15 days in jail. The 2019 Grammy Award-winning artist was also placed on a three-year order of protection for the two victims.

The initial indictment against Cardi included 12 charges, two of them being felonies. Ten of the remaining charges were dismissed.

Cardi B allegedly threw a hookah and champagne bottles at two bartenders during the incident and reportedly ordered people she was with to assault the women at Queens strip club Angels Gentlemen’s Club and Restaurant in 2018.

When Judge Johnson asked Bardi if she understood the terms of her plea agreement, she reportedly answered very quietly, "Yes."

Two co-defendants in the case also pleaded guilty for their roles in the incident. All three agreed to stay away from the two female victims.

In a statement, Cardi B wrote:

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most -- the music and my fans."

