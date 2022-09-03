Cardi B Earned Nearly $10 Million a Month on OnlyFans Last Year – Report

OnlyFans has become a major revenue stream for rappers. According to a report, Cardi B earned nearly $10 million a month on OnlyFans last year.

According to a Variety article, published on Thursday (Sept. 1), OnlyFans delivered their financial results for the year ending Nov. 30, 2021, and reported revenue growth of 160 percent to $932 million, and pre-tax profits of $433 million (up from $61 million in 2020). Meanwhile, OnlyFans creators netted $3.86 billion in 2021, an increase of 115% from the year before, bringing the U.K.-based company’s payments to creators to over $8 billion since its launch in 2016.

Among those creators is Cardi B, who, according to research company Statista, raked in $9.34 million per month in 2021. However, the top earner on OnlyFans is TV personality and model Blac Chyna, who earned $20 million per month in revenue last year.

As for Bardi, she created her OF account in August 2020 during the pandemic. A subscription to the Bronx, N.Y. rapper's OF costs $4.99. Unlike other people who use the subscription-based service to promote explicit photos or sexual videos, Bardi uses the platform to update her personal life and have Q&A sessions with her fans.

XXL has reached out to Cardi B’s reps for a comment.

Other rappers who have OnlyFans account include Sukihana, Blueface, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled (although it appears they have abandoned their channel), Bump J and Lil Wop.

Meanwhile, Bhad Bhabie, who launched her OnlyFans in March of 2021, following her 18th birthday, posted receipts back in April, which revealed she made $52 million on OnlyFans, while netting $42,309,719.03.

Overall, OnlyFans is big business.