Bhad Bhabie Posts Proof She Made Over $50 Million on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie has receipts to prove her OnlyFans account is raking in eight figures.

On Monday (April 25), the 19-year-old rapper shared a screen recording and screenshot on Instagram to show off her OnlyFans analytics. In the video clip, she scrolls through the backend of her OF account, which reveals she is in the top 0.01 percent of earners on the platform. A further look into the numbers shows Bhad Bhabie has grossed over $52 million on OnlyFans, while netting $42,309,719.03.

"Go cry about it bitch," she captioned the flex. "Thanks @scoopagencypartners couldn’t have done it without u 🖤."

The proof comes after Bhab Bhabie made the claim of making $50 million on OnlyFans while venting about how she's labeled in the public on Instagram Live last week.

"No, it's not something that I'm just, 'Oh yes, I'm so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy shit,'" she said. "No, that's not how I feel. So, of course I'd rather... Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me some shit like that. Like, there's way more things. Call me the fucking 'Gucci Flip Flops' girl, the 'Hi Bich' girl, the girl who got a million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over $50 million on fucking Only[Fans]. Call me whatever the fuck you want. But when you try to find a way to just be annoying about something, shit's kinda weird. You don't get what I mean?"

Bhad Bhabie launched her OnlyFans last March, following her 18th birthday. She boasted she'd made over $1 million on the first day on the platform.

While her OnlyFans account seems to be popping, the "Hi Bich" rapper has been quiet musically. She hasn't released an official single this year after dropping the "22 (Remix)" last November.

XXL has reached out to OnlyFans for comment.