Bhad Bhabie Conflicted Over Deciding Next Steps in Relationship With Her Abusive Boyfriend

Bhad Bhabie is conflicted over deciding the next steps in her relationship with her abusive boyfriend.

Bhad Bhabie Disputes She's Staying With Abusive Boyfriend

Bhad Bhabie made headlines over the weekend after sharing footage that shows her being assaulted by her child's father Le Vaughn and pictures of her bruises. After making a statement on the incident in which she seemed to imply she may stay with Le Vaughn, she is now disputing the assertion. On Tuesday (July 9), BB responded to a comment from an Instagram user who noted, "If you cared you would leave that man. He will abuse you in front of her."

Bhad Bhabie replied to the commment, "I wasn't going to speak on this but who said I was staying? What about that post made y'all think I'm staying? BC I said I love him? Bc I said he's gonna get help. I'm so confused and apparently so are y'all."

Bhad Bhabie Releases Statement After Leaking Assault Footage

After sharing the disturbing footage on social media, Bhad Bhabie put out an Instagram statement where she opened up about the domestic incident.

"I love that man more than I love myself and it's honestly really sad. But unfortunately, this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that's better said than done," she wrote, seemingly implying she was having a hard time deciding if she would stay with the father of her daughter despite his abusive ways.

"This doesn't happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem," she continued. "He's going to get the help he needs. Right now there's no room for mistakes. And he knows that. Who ever says they are there for me will be supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y'all know I give a MF hell but there's no excuse for that at all what so ever. My point in sharing this wasn't to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and to take accountability and make a real change."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Check out Bhad Bhabie's disputing she's staying with her abusive boyfriend and her initial statement below.

