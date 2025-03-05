The Unbelievable Millions Bhad Bhabie Made From OnlyFans Proves She Doesn’t Have to Rap Anymore But She’s Back at It

Polarizing figures in hip-hop come and go, but Bhad Bhabie is one that never really fades away. She took a few years off from rap, had a baby and seemed to be living a carefree lifestyle with the occasional clapbacks until recently. She's been grabbing headlines over the last few weeks for her beef with Alabama Barker, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's daughter. Their feud stems from accusations that Barker hooked up with Bhabie's man. Now that she's back in the spotlight with a new diss track, the Florida rapper is turning the conversation back to the millions she's making.

Five days after she turned 18 in 2021, Bhad Bhabie made an OnlyFans account. The move was shocking to some people but seemed the norm for others considering many artists flocked to the subscription-based platform centering on adult content during the pandemic. Bhabie had dropped less than 10 songs between 2020 and 2021, so she may have been looking to capitalize on OnlyFans as a way to stack her bank account at a time when rappers were hurting with no shows and touring. While it's gross to think people were waiting on the artist to come of legal age, she didn't let that deter her; though Bhabie has said people who subscribed to her account when she turned 18 should be put in jail. In just six hours on her 18th birthday, she made $1,030,703.43 on the platform. From April 2021 to April 2022, she claimed to have made $50 million. Last year, her net total for the last three years was over $57 million.

Now, Bhad Bhabie, 21, claims the net profit from her OnlyFans totals $75 million. On Tuesday (March 4), during a Twitch livestream with DDG, who called her the "top 5 female rapper of all time" last month after she dropped her scathing diss track "Ms. Whitman" aimed at Alabama Barker, she revealed the mega bucks she's raked in.

"When we first started, I made a million dollars in six hours," she said. "And by the end of day it was like $4 million." Then she confirmed she was really making bank. "Now, overall, the net on it is like $75 million," Bhabie explained. So where does all that money go? "I got properties, cars, all type of sh*t," she added.

With big money like that, it's clear Bhad Bhabie never has to rap again. That would likely make her haters happy. But there's still a bunch of people who want to see her on the mic; the way she trended across social media when "Ms. Whitman" dropped on Feb. 25 shows she's got fans out there. Or maybe they're just hyped up on seeing two young women beefing with each other. Since last December, Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker have been at odds over Bhabie's boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn, who made the news today after getting shot at an L.A strip club.

The ladies have thrown plenty of insults back-and-forth on Instagram, recorded videos of themselves addressing the beef and dropped diss tracks. Bhabie first with "Over Cooked" in January, then Barker with "Cry Bhabie" early last month. Fired up, Bhad Bhabie came through with her second diss "Ms. Whitman" over Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's "Carnival" beat. While Bhabie's rapping skills have been criticized ever since she dropped "These Heaux" in 2017, her platinum-selling hit a year later with "Gucci Flip Flops" featuring Lil Yachty proved she really did have some bars in her.

Though it took a beef to get her back in the booth, it seems to be paying off for her. The "Ms. Whitman" video is trending No. 1 on YouTube in the music category over a week after release and has over 10 million views while the song on Spotify sits at 8 million streams. The diss is reportedly aiming for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart next week, which would mark her first Hot 100 entry since 2018 with "Gucci Flip Flops." Bhad Bhabie is ballin' and in her rap bag. While the multiplatinum artist has millions to her name, you can catch her outside still rapping.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Reveals How Much She Made on OnlyFans in 2021

Take a look at Bhad Bhabie confirming the mega millions she's earned and watch her "Ms. Whitman" video below.

Watch Bhad Bhabie Claim She Made $75 Million From OnlyFans

Watch Bhad Bhabie on DDG's Twitch Stream

Watch Bhad Bhabie's "Ms. Whitman" Video